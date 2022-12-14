James Champy Sells 5,548 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Champy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. 3,202,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,268. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

