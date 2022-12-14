Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.61. 83,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 246.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 8.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Jabil by 42.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.