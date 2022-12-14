Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. Jabil has set its Q1 guidance at $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 80.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.