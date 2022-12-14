iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.