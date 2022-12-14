iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Boosted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.55. 55,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

