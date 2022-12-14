iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR stock opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

