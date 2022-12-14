iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,589. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

