iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,589. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

