iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.23. 59,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,903. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.16.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
