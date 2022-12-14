iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on December 19th

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.062 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $389.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,864. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,301,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

