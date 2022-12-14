iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.