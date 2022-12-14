iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,541 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. 1,027,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70.

