iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $730,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

