iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40.

