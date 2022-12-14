iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TUR stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 12,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

