iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 on December 19th

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 222,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.