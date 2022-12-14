iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 114,140 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.