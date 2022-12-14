iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,920 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $168,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $9,279,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $602,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IQLT opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.67.

