iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.