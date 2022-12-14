iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IEUS opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.