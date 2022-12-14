iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,639,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

