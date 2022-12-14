iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:EEMA)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.785 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter.

