iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,118,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.