iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,151,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 328,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,118,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

