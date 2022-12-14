iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

