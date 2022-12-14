iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.71

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.712 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 606,736 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,920,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,316,000 after purchasing an additional 222,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.