iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.38

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ACWX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

