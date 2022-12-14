iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 0.22% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

