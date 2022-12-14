iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 340.7% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 340.7% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

