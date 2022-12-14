iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 8.398 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 3,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,015. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 465.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

