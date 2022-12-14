iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Announces $0.52 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.518 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 2,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 881,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

