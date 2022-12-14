iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 on December 19th

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

