iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 51.5% in November

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,471,000 after buying an additional 1,327,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 551,423 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 241,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 143,650 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

