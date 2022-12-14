iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:SUSL)

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000.

