iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

