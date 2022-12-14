iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.531 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.