iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lowered by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,653 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

ESGD opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

