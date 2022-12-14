iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Announces $0.31 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 473,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 174,660 shares during the last quarter.

