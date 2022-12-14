iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,656,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period.

