iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EMIF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $25.20.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (EMIF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.