iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,236. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000.

