iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

