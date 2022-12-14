iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declares $0.49 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IXUS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,531. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.