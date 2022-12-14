iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Cut by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,220 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $893,093,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,281,381 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

