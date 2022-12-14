iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

