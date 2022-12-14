iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

