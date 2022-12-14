Isaac Kalish Sells 3,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
Shares of BRT stock remained flat at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,255. The company has a market capitalization of $395.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
