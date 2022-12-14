Isaac Kalish Sells 3,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT stock remained flat at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,255. The company has a market capitalization of $395.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.