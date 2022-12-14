Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,976. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,266 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

