Invitoken One Day Volume Reaches $103,109.99 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00008911 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $103,109.99 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

