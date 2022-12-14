Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 13th (ABCM, ADM, AMTX, AVTR, BE, BG, BLDP, CLMT, CLNE, CMPO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 13th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of. UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

