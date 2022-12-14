Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 13th (ABCM, ADM, AMTX, AVTR, BE, BG, BLDP, CLMT, CLNE, CMPO)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 13th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.